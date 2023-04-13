Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,042,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,827,000 after purchasing an additional 345,087 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $261.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

