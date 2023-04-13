Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 444,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 863,353 shares.The stock last traded at $20.83 and had previously closed at $20.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $17,536,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 77.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 193,107 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 104.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 166,065 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 953,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 149,380 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

