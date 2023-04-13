IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 98,631 shares.The stock last traded at $31.62 and had previously closed at $31.67.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $465.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,599,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,311,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

