Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,546 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $2,038,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock worth $4,370,221 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.