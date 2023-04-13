iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

