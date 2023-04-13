Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Trading Up 4.6%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 5,084,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 32,585,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 62,873,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,865 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,673,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,018 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,136,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

