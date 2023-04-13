Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 32.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Jabil Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE JBL opened at $83.44 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $89.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $154,552.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,691.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,021 shares of company stock worth $7,459,241 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

