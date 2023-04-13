Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Jabil by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,811,373. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,788 shares in the company, valued at $13,811,373. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,021 shares of company stock worth $7,459,241. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $89.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

