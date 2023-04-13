Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $151.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.74. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

