Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of JEF opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.