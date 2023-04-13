JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading Up 5.8%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 38,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 541,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $364,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $998,260. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 38,140 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

