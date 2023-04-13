Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

