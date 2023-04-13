Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $163.92 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $426.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

