Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

JNJ opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $426.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

