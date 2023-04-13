Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.