Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 370,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

