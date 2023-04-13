JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $179.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $189.00 to $179.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

JPM stock opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

