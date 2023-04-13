JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,909,000 after buying an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,785 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.78.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

