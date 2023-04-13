KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $272.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $51,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $926,300.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $51,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,300.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,066 shares of company stock worth $115,406 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,196,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 1,396,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,599.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 802,871 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.