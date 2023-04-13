KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $272.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,196,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 1,396,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,599.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 802,871 shares in the last quarter.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
