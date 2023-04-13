KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 3.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 1,965,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,943,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in KE by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

