KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 3.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 1,965,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,943,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.
KE Trading Down 5.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
