Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.27. 6,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 25,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $2.79 per share. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kenon by 353.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kenon by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kenon during the first quarter valued at $807,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kenon by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kenon during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

