KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,092,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

KEY opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

