Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stake Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE KRG opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -288.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

