Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 976 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

