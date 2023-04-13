Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $60.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,559,000. Amundi boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

