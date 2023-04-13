Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 488,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 155,581 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

