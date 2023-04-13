LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $9.70 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 13,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 28,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 129,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

