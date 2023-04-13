Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bloom Burton

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bloom Burton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Liminal BioSciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a P/E ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liminal BioSciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

