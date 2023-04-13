Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,476 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 55,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 630.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 596,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $69.91.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -13.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

