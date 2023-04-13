Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.57.

NYSE:LNC opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

