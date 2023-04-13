Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 9.2%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 2,604,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,259,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.