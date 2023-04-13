Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $197.22

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $197.22 and last traded at $196.78, with a volume of 14316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.67.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

