Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 3,986 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,117,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 154,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 46,697 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -365.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $158.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

