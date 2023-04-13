Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $21,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $346.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $386.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.13.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.17.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

