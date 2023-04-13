Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $323.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

