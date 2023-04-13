MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 46,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile



MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

