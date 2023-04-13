MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Trading Down 1.5%

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61. 4,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 103,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
