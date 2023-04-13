Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $283.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

