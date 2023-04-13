Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

