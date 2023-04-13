Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $122.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

