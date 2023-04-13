Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MIST opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $122.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.