Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42.99 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 98,006 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 29.8% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

