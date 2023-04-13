Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Trading Up 4.5%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.29 and last traded at $98.98. Approximately 64,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 575,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.