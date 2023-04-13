Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 28,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 129,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 83,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.