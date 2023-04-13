MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $214.25

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $214.25, but opened at $209.68. MongoDB shares last traded at $209.05, with a volume of 195,638 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.61.

MongoDB Trading Up 6.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

