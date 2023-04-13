Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 437,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,248,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50. The company has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

