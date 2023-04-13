Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.3 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $268.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More

