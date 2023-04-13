Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 113,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,621,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Nano Dimension Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Murchinson Ltd. grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,354,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after buying an additional 4,417,412 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 1,652.8% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 4,136,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,666 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 74.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,177,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 678,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 536,482 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

