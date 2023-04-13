National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,112 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2,155.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $283.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.88.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $317.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.46. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

