National Bank of Canada FI Has $724,000 Stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Orla Mining worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLA. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of ORLA opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

