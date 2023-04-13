National Bank of Canada FI Has $779,000 Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,043 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 257,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

ALLY stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

